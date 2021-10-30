Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 768,068 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 446,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

