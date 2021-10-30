Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.50. SM Energy posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 6.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

