Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. 2,243,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,881. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,387,750 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $39,000.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

