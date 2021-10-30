Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $261.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) to report $261.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.05 million and the highest is $280.30 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,727. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

