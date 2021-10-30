Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 862.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $6.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,588. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.