Zacks: Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Daseke reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the third quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Daseke by 34.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

