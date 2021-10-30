Zacks: Analysts Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

EGAN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 63,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,667. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $323.94 million, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

