Zacks: Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 108.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 20,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

