Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.66 Million

Analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report sales of $355.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.80 million. Infinera reported sales of $340.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFN. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Infinera has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

