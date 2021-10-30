Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kinder Morgan reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 253,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,228,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,623,661. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.