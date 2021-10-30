Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 147,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,712. The company has a market capitalization of $422.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

