Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $20.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce $20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $21.16 and the lowest is $19.57. AutoZone posted earnings of $18.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $97.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $101.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $109.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

AZO stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,784.84. 232,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,657.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,561.98. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,844.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 195.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after purchasing an additional 58,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,685,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

