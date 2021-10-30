Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce sales of $137.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.28 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $450.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.64 million to $475.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.11 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $482.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 114,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,884. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $579.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 1.61.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.