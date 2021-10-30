Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post sales of $14.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $14.04 million. Marchex posted sales of $26.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $53.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

