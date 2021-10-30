Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in MasTec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in MasTec by 6.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.9% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.