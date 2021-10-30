Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Matrix Service by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Matrix Service by 7.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 58,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,223. The stock has a market cap of $273.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.73. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

