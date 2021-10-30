Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. 356,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

