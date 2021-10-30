Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to Post -$1.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce ($1.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.51). Teekay Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,911.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

