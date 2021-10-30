Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. TriMas reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.35 on Friday. TriMas has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriMas by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 231.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

