Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,818,000 after buying an additional 104,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after buying an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,653,000 after buying an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

