Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $322.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders through dividend payments, benefits from acquisition, and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. In third-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 11.68%, whereas sales beat the same by 3.09%. The company anticipates core revenue growth in the low to mid-teens for fourth-quarter 2021 and more than 20% for 2021. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost sales by mid to high-single digits in the fourth quarter and above 10% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses can be concerning for the company. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been increased for 2021.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.92 and its 200 day moving average is $285.17. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

