Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTS. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

