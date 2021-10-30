Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 60.3% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 119.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

