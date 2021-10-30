Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.