Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelixis’ lead drug, Cabometyx, approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and previously treated hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), maintains the company’s momentum. The pipeline progress has been impressive and the approval of Cabometyx in combination with Opdivo for advanced RCC has boosted sales and should fuel further growth. Exelixis has also forged strategic collaborations with Roche and Bristol Myers to expand the drug’s label further and the successful outcomes from these studies should boost growth. The company is also making efforts to develop its oncology portfolio beyond Cabometyx and has some promising candidates in the pipeline. However, the company is heavily dependent on Cabometyx for growth. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates for the third quarter are stable ahead of the results.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $2,564,400 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Exelixis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

