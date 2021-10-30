Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Hold

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 307.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.