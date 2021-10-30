Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Buy

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $324.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.64.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $289.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.75 and its 200 day moving average is $243.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

