Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,000 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the September 30th total of 333,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,980.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

