Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.64.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.70. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after purchasing an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $87,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

