Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zendesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average is $132.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.