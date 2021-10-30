Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Wolfe Research lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $130.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zendesk traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $93.90, with a volume of 218497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,219,247.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,846,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.70.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

