Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Alexis Pinto Sells 30,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
