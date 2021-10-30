Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Alexis Pinto Sells 30,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

