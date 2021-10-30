Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Raised to $84.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $80.44 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,764 shares of company stock worth $11,223,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 585.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

