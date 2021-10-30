ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $328.00

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 100.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. ZeusNetwork has a market capitalization of $87,220.37 and approximately $328.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeusNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 103.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003536 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001336 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Coin Profile

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.