Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

ZVIA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,304,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

