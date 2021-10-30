ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Up 272.5% in October

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $112,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

