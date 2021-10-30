ZINC (ZINC) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $49,242.52 and $48.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

