Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires New Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.13% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $55.73.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

