Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 32,200 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 246,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 197,486 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after buying an additional 244,552 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

