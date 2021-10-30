Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $1.93 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $79.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

