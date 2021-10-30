Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Increases Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $138.60.

