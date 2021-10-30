Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 2,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,478,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Shares of WMT opened at $149.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.38. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

