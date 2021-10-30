Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

