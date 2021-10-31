-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPH. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $97,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPH remained flat at $$1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 894,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,488. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

