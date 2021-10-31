-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UpHealth.
UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth $97,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE UPH remained flat at $$1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 894,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,488. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About UpHealth
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UpHealth (UPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.