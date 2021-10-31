$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 22,141,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,640,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

