-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.00. Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NYSE:BE traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,165,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

