-$0.14 EPS Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veracyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,121,000 after buying an additional 313,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Veracyte by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 499,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,576. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

