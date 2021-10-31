-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley cut their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.