$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Aramark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Aramark by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. Aramark has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

