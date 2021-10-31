$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.35. Newmark Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 993,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,660. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmark Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Newmark Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Newmark Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.